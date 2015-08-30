Tori Kelly Is Making Her MTV Video Music Awards Debut: Why It's Time to Get Super-Excited!

She's Weathered the Storms: She has had to be resilient as she waited to see her dream come to life, and the struggle has been what's made her songs so real, honest and relatable. She confessed on the day her album came out in a YouTube video, "I gave up a few times, and now the albums out and its No. 1. So, I'm really overwhelmed."

After years of hard work, writing, and performing, Kelly says, "My dreams are coming true. This is crazy!" For those who might be in a rut similar to the hone Kelly once found herself in, she tells E! News, "If you don't write, then definitely try, because that's what got me through, was the fact that every time [something] messed up happened, when I just wanted to give up, I had to no choice but to vent through music."

The "Nobody Love" singer said tough times made her stronger. "Even in the moment it sucked, I realized that those were the songs that made me a better writer, and were songs that I could relate to most," she explained to us. "So, I think letting it out in some way definitely helps, and just finding your niche, and not comparing yourself to people, and really honing in on what you know you're good at—and don't look at what everyone else is doing."