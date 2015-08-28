Best Dressed Ever at the MTV VMAs—Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Undercooked hamburger dresses and purple pasties aside (ahem, Lady Gaga and Lil' Kim), there are a handful of styles from VMAs past that turned heads for the right reasons.

Chief among them, Selena Gomez delivered her usual jaw-dropping style with a sizzling twist, serving up this exposed-bodice Atelier Versace number at the 2013 show. Adorned with glistening embellishments and an up-to-there side slit, the ensemble juxtaposed sex appeal with slick sophistication, making for one unbeatable look.

At last year's fête, Jennifer Lopez practically ignited the red carpet with a glittering cutout Charbel Zoe Couture gown. The look fit seamlessly with J.Lo's ultra-hot style motif and—of course—once again showcased her ageless physique.