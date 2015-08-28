Best Dressed Ever at the MTV VMAs—Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Undercooked hamburger dresses and purple pasties aside (ahem, Lady Gaga and Lil' Kim), there are a handful of styles from VMAs past that turned heads for the right reasons.
Chief among them, Selena Gomez delivered her usual jaw-dropping style with a sizzling twist, serving up this exposed-bodice Atelier Versace number at the 2013 show. Adorned with glistening embellishments and an up-to-there side slit, the ensemble juxtaposed sex appeal with slick sophistication, making for one unbeatable look.
At last year's fête, Jennifer Lopez practically ignited the red carpet with a glittering cutout Charbel Zoe Couture gown. The look fit seamlessly with J.Lo's ultra-hot style motif and—of course—once again showcased her ageless physique.
Beyoncé made heads turn in 2011 when she stepped out in a fiery draped Lanvin number, but not just because the look itself stunned. No, the real shock value here was what was under the gown—her baby bump, obviously, which confirmed that the singer was expecting her first child.
Redeeming herself from more than one VMAs flop, Christina Aguilera channeled Marilyn Monroe for a revamped old Hollywood glam effect in 2006. And also whipping out a glistening ensemble, Taylor Swift radiated in a beaded one-shoulder Kaufman Franco confection back in 2009.
Take note, 2015 VMA nominees—it's these ladies you'll want to look to for style inspiration this Sunday.
