Surprise! Britney Spears Headed to the VMAs!

This year's MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be quite a star-studded evening.
I can exclusively reveal that Britney Spears will make an appearance at the VMAs on Sunday.
Whispers began earlier today when producers included the pop princess in its seating chart preview.
Sources report that Ms. Spears is set to present the show's first Moon Man.
Hosted by Miley Cyrus, the VMAs will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Tori Kelly, A$AP Rocky and Twenty One Pilots.
Kanye West will be honored with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Past honorees include Spears and Beyoncé.
Nick Jonas and Lovato will perform during the pre-show, which will also include the premieres of music videos for Jonas' "Levels" and Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams."
Swift goes into the show with nine nominations, including Video of the Year for "Bad Blood," Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for "Blank Space." Ed Sheeran comes in second with six nominations, including Best Male Video and Best Pop Video for "Thinking Out Loud," and Best Choreography for "Don't."
Meanwhile, Bey is up for five awards, including Video of the Year, Female Video and Best Pop Video for "7/11."
The MTV Video Music Awards air Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
And don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police on Aug. 31 with a VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho!