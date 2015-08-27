Surprise! Britney Spears Headed to the VMAs!

This year's MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be quite a star-studded evening.

I can exclusively reveal that Britney Spears will make an appearance at the VMAs on Sunday.

Whispers began earlier today when producers included the pop princess in its seating chart preview.

Sources report that Ms. Spears is set to present the show's first Moon Man.

Hosted by Miley Cyrus, the VMAs will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Tori Kelly, A$AP Rocky and Twenty One Pilots.

Kanye West will be honored with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Past honorees include Spears and Beyoncé.