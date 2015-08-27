Worst Dressed Ever at the MTV VMAs—Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga & More Wacky Looks!

The Oscars, the MTV VMAs are not.

Elegant gowns are few and far between, and very few dresses edge over into sophisticated territory. Really, the VMAs red carpet is something like a show in and of itself—a majority of the looks from any given year are downright bizarre, but we'll give 'em this—they're unforgettable.

Because who could remove the image of Amber Roses' naked dress from their minds? And while this Miley Cyrus ensemble fell short for obvious reasons, it hardly counts as her riskiest look ever (we're waiting for this year's show for that).

Also on the worst dressed—yet most iconic—grounds are Lady Gaga in her infamous Franc Fernandez raw meat dress and Rose McGowan in a boob-baring chain mail sheath. And c'mon—Nicki Minaj's ensemble looks more like a cluttered aisle in a Harajuku toy store than an actual outfit.