Kanye West to Receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs! Plus, Demi Lovato and Pharrell Williams Will Perform

Kanye West is guaranteed to walk away with a Moonman this weekend.

The producers of the MTV Video Music Awards are bestowing the "Black Skinhead" rapper, 38, with its highest honor: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The VMAs will air live this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Previous recipients of MTV's lifetime achievement award include Beyoncé (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013), Britney Spears (2011), Duran Duran (2003), U2 (2001), Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000), Beastie Boys (1998), LL Cool J (1997), Guns N' Roses (1992), Janet Jackson (1990), Michael Jackson (1988) and Madonna (1986).

West has won two out of 32 MTV Video Music Award nominations, for Best Male Video ("Jesus Walks") in 2005 and Best Special Effects ("Good Life") in 2008.

The hip-hop superstar is not nominated this year.

In 2009, West stormed the stage after Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" beat Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" for Best Female Video. He called the latter "the best video of all time." West later apologized for the interruption.

West made an indelible mark at the annual awards show beginning in 2004 when he performed a medley of hits from The College Dropout—"Jesus Walks/All Falls Down/Through the Wire"—with the legendary Chaka Khan. In 2005, he rapped "Gold Digger" with Jamie Foxx, and in 2007, he and T-Pain performed "Stronger" and "Good Life." In 2008, West debuted a new sound with "Love Lockdown." He also performed "Otis" in 2011 with Jay Z and returned to the stage in 2013 to rap "Blood on the Leaves." Will West perform this year, too? MTV isn't saying...yet.