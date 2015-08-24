Nick Jonas Teases Gay Sex Scenes on Kingdom

We cannot wait to see what naughty things Nick Jonas gets into on the new season of Kingdom.

The season one finale ended with Nick's character, a mixed martial arts fighter, struggling with his sexuality. After being turned away from a gay bar for being too intoxicated, he's shown in a dark alley with another young man slowly bending down in front of him.

"It's all happening," Nick told me the other day while promoting his new single, "Levels." "He has a lot of layers to him and he's trying to figure out exactly who he is.

"It's tough because he's living and working in a really macho world and I think he's just trying to figure out where he fits in in being who he is," he continued . "So it is a struggle and I'm trying to tell the story as honestly as possible with as much depth as possible."