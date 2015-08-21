These Disney-Pixar Pancakes Are Almost Too Perfect to Eat!

By the way, Dancakes doesn't just do pancake art of Disney-Pixar characters. As he says on his website, "The rule is, I'll never turn down a request. If you wanna challenge me, do it. I challenge you to challenge me..."

Gotta love a man who's confident in the kitchen! Dancakes keeps busy when he's away from the griddle, too. According to his website, he "also performs as the frontman and lead lyricist behind the megahip pop-rock experiment Psych Squared, he freelances as a graphic designer, and illustrates and self-publishes his own line of comic books, featuring characters of his own design as well as members of his band."

OK, now we're hungry again. Oh, and while we're on the topic of fun chefs, know who might get a kick out of Dancakes' creations? Jennifer Garner, who describes herself as a "food geek" in the video below!