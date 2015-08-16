BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus Flashes Boob and Poses With Her Kitty—See Her Latest NSFW Topless Photo!

The 22-year-old pop star is known for her racy Instagram pics

By Corinne Heller Aug 16, 2015 5:36 PMTags
NakedMiley Cyrus2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
Miley Cyrus InstagramInstagram

Oops, Miley Cyrus is topless again.

The 22-year-old pop star, known for her naked and other racy pics, debuted yet another risqué selfie on Saturday night. In the photo, which she censored, Cyrus is shown lying down with one of her boobs out and snuggling next to her fluffy white kitten, Shanti Om Bb, who she debuted in May.

"Goooooodnight from me, my boob & @shantiombb," she wrote.

The singer also recently shared on Instagram a new, racy promo video for the 2015 MTV VMAs, which she is hosting. The ceremony takes place on Aug. 30.

NEWS: Miley Cyrus compares Hannah Montana to Toddlers and Tiaras, says Disney show gave her ''body dysmorphia''

 In the clip, viewers get a 360-degree view of Cyrus standing topless, with CGI dolphins popping out of her chest, and wearing bright pink hipster underwear with suspenders.

"F--kkkkk yeahhhhh VMAzzzzzz!!!! #host #vmas2015 @mtv," she wrote.

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

Related: Is Miley Cyrus All-In for "Hannah Montana" Reunion?

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' naked (and almost nude) pics

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

4

Khloe Kardashian & More React to California's Earthquake

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans