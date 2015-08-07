Miley Cyrus Instagrams Another Wild 2015 MTV VMA Promo: Watch Now!

Looks like Miley Cyrus isn't skipping leg day!
The former Disney darling has dropped another teaser for her upcoming hosting gig at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
So far, she has emerged from a cloud of smoke, given everyone the finger, rode a giant cat, launched into space and painted her boobs green. Now she's strutting on a green screen treadmill in a teensy-weensy star-print one-piece and gigantic chunky heels.
If Miley's Instagram promos are in any way reflective of her emceeing, this will be a VMAs for the history books.
Cyrus will join a long list of celeb hosts including Chelsea Handler (2010); Russell Brand (2009 and 2008); Jack Black (2006); Diddy (2005); Chris Rock (2003, 1999 and 1997);Jimmy Fallon (2002); Jamie Foxx (2001); Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans(2000); Ben Stiller (1998); Dennis Miller (1996 and 1995); Roseanne Barr (1994); Christian Slater (1993); Dana Carvey (1992); Arsenio Hall (1991, 1990, 1989 and 1988); Eddie Murphy (1985); and Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd (1984).
This year's nominees include Taylor Swift, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé.