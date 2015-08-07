Miley Cyrus Instagrams Another Wild 2015 MTV VMA Promo: Watch Now!

Looks like Miley Cyrus isn't skipping leg day!

The former Disney darling has dropped another teaser for her upcoming hosting gig at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

So far, she has emerged from a cloud of smoke, given everyone the finger, rode a giant cat, launched into space and painted her boobs green. Now she's strutting on a green screen treadmill in a teensy-weensy star-print one-piece and gigantic chunky heels.

If Miley's Instagram promos are in any way reflective of her emceeing, this will be a VMAs for the history books.