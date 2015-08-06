NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho to Guest Star on Fashion Police When the Show Returns August 31!

Fashion Police is returning with a bang!

We're excited to announce that two hilarious celebs will be guest starring on the first episode of Fashion Police when the hit E! show returns Monday, Aug. 31. So which funny faces will fans get to hear from?

NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho will be joining Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski for the highly anticipated Fashion Police show covering all the hits and misses from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (what will VMA host Miley Cyrus show up in this year?!). We can't wait to see what the opinionated and outspoken Leakes and the always hilarious Cho have to say about the outlandish VMA fashions later this month.