NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho to Guest Star on Fashion Police When the Show Returns August 31!

Fashion Police is returning with a bang!
We're excited to announce that two hilarious celebs will be guest starring on the first episode of Fashion Police when the hit E! show returns Monday, Aug. 31. So which funny faces will fans get to hear from?
NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho will be joining Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski for the highly anticipated Fashion Police show covering all the hits and misses from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (what will VMA host Miley Cyrus show up in this year?!). We can't wait to see what the opinionated and outspoken Leakes and the always hilarious Cho have to say about the outlandish VMA fashions later this month.
Following the Video Music Awards special, Fashion Police will air five additional episodes surrounding some of the biggest fashion and pop culture events, including New York Fashion Week, the Emmys and the American Music Awards. Following the premiere episode, each week's two rotating celebrity guests will be revealed exclusively via social media.
Get excited!
Watch Fashion Police when it returns to E! Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.