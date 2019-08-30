Valerie Harper Dead at 80

Mary was always going to make it after all—but she did usually have Rhoda by her side.

Valerie Harper died Friday morning, her family first confirmed to ABC 7 Los Angeles. Her husband, Tony Cacciotti, confirmed the news in a tweet from Valerie's daughter, which read, "My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria."

The actress, best known for her iconic role as fierce best friend and neighbor Rhoda Morganstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later her own spinoff, was 80.

She revealed in 2013 that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, but she seemingly didn't let the grim prognosis slow her down for a minute. The vivacious entertainer competed on Dancing With the Stars that fall, continued to appear on TV and in plays and was actually performing in a production of Nice Work if You Can Get It when she fell ill.