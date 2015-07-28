Miley Cyrus Gives Everyone the Middle Finger in New VMA Promo: Watch the Video!

Miley Cyrus throws two middle fingers in the air and waves them like she just don't care.

The 22-year-old unforgettably twerked on Robin Thicke for MTV's Video Music Awards back in 2013, and the award show wants her back, but this time as its host.

If she does anything like she did back in 2013, we're in for a wild ride.

This new video promo promises that the controversial pop star has something wild in store for us.

Everything is looking pretty normal until she does the classic pop goes the weasel and flips us the bird.