UPDATE: A source tells E! News that the couple plans to wed on Sept. 24, and the wedding will take place at Beresheet Hotel, Carmel Forest. Rabbi Grossman, a famous rabbi, is expected to marry the couple.

Only a few more weeks until Bar Refaeli says I-do to Adi Ezra!

E! News has learned that the 30-year-old supermodel, who is currently engaged to her businessman boyfriend, plans to walk down the aisle in September after the Jewish holiday (around the second week of the month).

The source says that the Israeli stunner is getting married in Yaarot Hacarmel, a famous hotel that's buried in the forest in Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel. We're told the wedding will take place in an extremely rich area in Haifa, and famous Israeli singer, Sholmi Shabbat, who is also a judge on The Voice Israel, is set to perform.