by Alyssa Toomey & Jennifer Cooper | Thu., Jul. 30, 2015 1:50 PM
UPDATE: A source tells E! News that the couple plans to wed on Sept. 24, and the wedding will take place at Beresheet Hotel, Carmel Forest. Rabbi Grossman, a famous rabbi, is expected to marry the couple.
_________________________
Only a few more weeks until Bar Refaeli says I-do to Adi Ezra!
E! News has learned that the 30-year-old supermodel, who is currently engaged to her businessman boyfriend, plans to walk down the aisle in September after the Jewish holiday (around the second week of the month).
The source says that the Israeli stunner is getting married in Yaarot Hacarmel, a famous hotel that's buried in the forest in Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel. We're told the wedding will take place in an extremely rich area in Haifa, and famous Israeli singer, Sholmi Shabbat, who is also a judge on The Voice Israel, is set to perform.
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
E! News confirmed the couple's engagement in March with an insider adding that Ezra proposed in a very intimate setting while the couple was on vacation. The pair, who reportedly met through mutual friends, got engaged after about a year of dating.
Israeli newspaper Maariv also reported that Ezra presented his bride-to-be with a Lorraine Schwartz-designed ring with an estimated 5-carat diamond.
Additionally, an insider previously told E! News that Refaeli's parents love Ezra and appreciate how he treats her. Plus, he understands her upbringing and values, including her desire to raise her future children Jewish.
Refaeli was previously married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005. She later dated Leonardo DiCaprio, although the two called it quits for good in 2011.
Let the countdown begin for the happy couple!
(Originally published on July 23, 2015 at 12:37 p.m.)
