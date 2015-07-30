UPDATE!

Bar Refaeli's Wedding Date Revealed! Plus, Details on Her Super-Fancy Nuptials: Get the Scoop

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Toomey & Jennifer Cooper | Thu., Jul. 30, 2015 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bar Refaeli, Adi Ezra, Instagram

Instagram

UPDATE: A source tells E! News that the couple plans to wed on Sept. 24, and the wedding will take place at Beresheet Hotel, Carmel Forest. Rabbi Grossman, a famous rabbi, is expected to marry the couple.
_________________________

Only a few more weeks until Bar Refaeli says I-do to Adi Ezra!

E! News has learned that the 30-year-old supermodel, who is currently engaged to her businessman boyfriend, plans to walk down the aisle in September after the Jewish holiday (around the second week of the month). 

The source says that the Israeli stunner is getting married in Yaarot Hacarmel, a famous hotel that's buried in the forest in Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel. We're told the wedding will take place in an extremely rich area in Haifa, and famous Israeli singer, Sholmi Shabbat, who is also a judge on The Voice Israel, is set to perform. 

PHOTOS: Celebrity wedding dresses

Bar Refaeli

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

E! News confirmed the couple's engagement in March with an insider adding that Ezra proposed in a very intimate setting while the couple was on vacation. The pair, who reportedly met through mutual friends, got engaged after about a year of dating. 

Israeli newspaper Maariv also reported that Ezra presented his bride-to-be with a Lorraine Schwartz-designed ring with an estimated 5-carat diamond.

Additionally, an insider previously told E! News that Refaeli's parents love Ezra and appreciate how he treats her. Plus, he understands her upbringing and values, including her desire to raise her future children Jewish. 

Refaeli was previously married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005. She later dated Leonardo DiCaprio, although the two called it quits for good in 2011.

Let the countdown begin for the happy couple! 

(Originally published on July 23, 2015 at 12:37 p.m.)

PHOTOS: More celeb weddings we can't wait for! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bar Refaeli , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Iggy Azalea

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michael Gladis, Beth Behrs

2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Marries Michael Gladis

The Bachelorette, Jason, Blake, Garrett

Becca Kufrin Is Down to Her Final Three Men on The Bachelorette: Who Do You Think Will Get the Final Rose?

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Mac Miller Reacts to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Pete Davidson: "I Am Happy for Her"

Sara Haines

Sara Haines Is Leaving The View for GMA Day

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible Premieres, Feature

Why Tom Cruise Put His Privacy First After His Very Public Split From Katie Holmes

ESC: Kris Jenner, Best Looks

Momager Alert! Which of Kris Jenner's Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quotes Makes You Laugh the Most?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.