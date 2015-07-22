BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

31 People Who Are Loving This Taylor Swift-Nicki Minaj-Katy Perry Twitter Feud

After the MTV VMA spat between Taylor and Nicki, the "Roar" singer stepped in and fans are obsessed with the drama

By Jenna Mullins Jul 22, 2015 11:06 PMTags
MusicFeudsTwitterKaty PerryTaylor SwiftNicki MinajE! Loves2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Katy PerryStarTraks; Getty Images

Don't mind us; we're just popping some popcorn for the show!

We're not saying we strongly support successful, smart women fighting with each other on Twitter, but right now the drama between Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and (now) Katy Perry is simply too delicious to ignore.

It seems that Katy Perry is letting the Bad Blood continue to run wild because she decided to offer her opinion on the MTV VMA spat (or whatever you want to call it) between Nicki and Katy, and she is clearly #TeamAnaconda.

And people are loving it. If you open Twitter right now, it's basically a bunch of this:

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

READ: More celeb feuds!

Everyone on Twitter is settling in for the fight. Because who doesn't love a good celeb feud?!

READ: See all the 2015 MTV Movie Award nominations

So if anyone needs us, we'll be over here just waiting for yet another female artist to chime in and start more s--t. Anyone have Britney Spears' number?! Let's bring her in and see what happens!

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's fierce concert looks 

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

4

Khloe Kardashian & More React to California's Earthquake

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans