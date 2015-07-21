BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Nicki Minaj Blasts MTV After 2015 VMA Nominations, Claims ''Anaconda'' and ''Feeling Myself'' Were Snubbed

Outspoken rapper went on a lengthy Twitter rant

By Alyssa Toomey Jul 21, 2015 8:19 PM
Nicki Minaj Anaconda GIFYouTube/Vevo

Despite receiving three MTV Video Music Award nominations this morning, Nicki Minaj believes she got snubbed—and she's not afraid to say it. 

The 32-year-old rapper was nominated for Best Female Video and Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda" as well as Best Collaboration for "Bang Bang," her tune with Ariana Grande and Jessie J

Still, that was enough for the outspoken singer who seemed to firmly believe that both "Anaconda" as well as "Feeling Myself" (her single with Beyoncé) should have been nominated for Video of the Year. 

"Hey guys @MTV thank you for my nominations. Did Feeling Myself miss the deadline or...?" the "Truffle Butter" beauty tweeted on Tuesday morning. "If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well."

Lol u guys did we miss the deadline?? #MTV?

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

She continued, citing Ellen DeGeneres' spoof of the video as proof of the clip's impact. 

"Ellen did her own anaconda video and did the #choreo lol. Remember her doing that kick . Even mtv did a post on the choreo @MTV remember?" she wrote. "U couldn't go on social media w/o seeing ppl doing the cover art, choreo, outfits for Halloween...an impact like that & no VOTY nomination?" 

She also tweeted about the competition in the category, including Beyoncé's "7/11," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar's "Bad Blood," Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," in addition to retweeting a number of her fans' angry sentiments. 

Meanwhile, Minaj most recently shared a handful of BTS pics from the video shoot for boyfriend Meek Mill's "All Eyes On You." 

Do you think Minaj should have been nominated for Video of the Year? Tell us in the comments! 

