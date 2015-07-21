Nicki Minaj Blasts MTV After 2015 VMA Nominations, Claims ''Anaconda'' and ''Feeling Myself'' Were Snubbed

Despite receiving three MTV Video Music Award nominations this morning, Nicki Minaj believes she got snubbed—and she's not afraid to say it.

The 32-year-old rapper was nominated for Best Female Video and Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda" as well as Best Collaboration for "Bang Bang," her tune with Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

Still, that was enough for the outspoken singer who seemed to firmly believe that both "Anaconda" as well as "Feeling Myself" (her single with Beyoncé) should have been nominated for Video of the Year.

"Hey guys @MTV thank you for my nominations. Did Feeling Myself miss the deadline or...?" the "Truffle Butter" beauty tweeted on Tuesday morning. "If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well."