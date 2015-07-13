"Guys leave her alone, were all trying to figure it out and she happens to be under a microscope! I'm the first to know this," Bieber wrote on IG.

"But saying she's being racist because she wants her hair in braids is ridiculous. lets focus on the bigger picture and instead of fighting over something stupid lets do something about equality, but it doesn't start here blasting a 17 year old kid for wearing braids smh."

A screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between Kylie and Amandla circulated online. Reps for the stars had no immediate comment at the time.

"When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg was quoted as saying.

Kylie, who often changes her hair and recently sported blue hair extensions from her own line, reportedly replied, "Mad if I do...mad if I don't. Go hang w Jaden or something," referencing their mutual friend Jaden Smith, who took Stenberg to her high school prom last May.

Meanwhile, Stenberg seemed to address the situation further by posting a piece she wrote about the double standards surrounding beautiful features with black and white women.