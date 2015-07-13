by Bruna Nessif | Mon., Jul. 13, 2015 7:21 PM
Justin Bieber is coming to his gal-pal Kylie Jenner's defense.
The singer is no stranger to being the center of controversy, so when he saw his friend get some heat over the weekend for her hairstyle choice, Biebs had her back.
The 17-year-old got some backlash on Instagram after posting a photo of herself sporting cornrows, including some words from actress and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg, who shamed Kylie for "appropriat(ing) black features and culture but fail(ing) to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism."
Bieber commented on the controversial photo, and because the Internet is so wonderful, it has been screenshotted and circulated through the web.
"Guys leave her alone, were all trying to figure it out and she happens to be under a microscope! I'm the first to know this," Bieber wrote on IG.
"But saying she's being racist because she wants her hair in braids is ridiculous. lets focus on the bigger picture and instead of fighting over something stupid lets do something about equality, but it doesn't start here blasting a 17 year old kid for wearing braids smh."
A screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between Kylie and Amandla circulated online. Reps for the stars had no immediate comment at the time.
"When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg was quoted as saying.
Kylie, who often changes her hair and recently sported blue hair extensions from her own line, reportedly replied, "Mad if I do...mad if I don't. Go hang w Jaden or something," referencing their mutual friend Jaden Smith, who took Stenberg to her high school prom last May.
Meanwhile, Stenberg seemed to address the situation further by posting a piece she wrote about the double standards surrounding beautiful features with black and white women.
words by me pic.twitter.com/g0HapkvfAt— Amandla Stenberg (@amandlastenberg) July 13, 2015
And she ended it with:
End the "angry black girl" narrative. It's just another attempt to undermine certain perspectives. I have strong opinions. I am not angry.— Amandla Stenberg (@amandlastenberg) July 13, 2015
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?