Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Welcome Baby No. 2: See How Riley Curry Is Reacting to the Big News!

Sorry Riley Curry, but there may be another child hoping to appear at daddy's next press conference.

E! News can confirm Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry welcomed their second baby girl Friday evening.

"God is amazing. The gift of life is truly an indescribable thing," Ayesha wrote in a brand-new blog post. "Our beautiful little Ryan Carson Curry arrived perfectly healthy and happy!"

Ayesha continued, "She arrived a little early through a quick three hour labor and was a small 6lbs 1 oz. I was able to birth her naturally without an epidural."