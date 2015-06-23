Rebel WilsonCMA AwardsKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Stephen Curry and Pregnant Wife Ayesha Awaiting Riley's Little Sibling: See Inside Baby No. 2's Nursery!

We just can't get enough of the adorable basketball family

By Sara Kitnick Jun 23, 2015 11:32 PMTags
BabiesSportsBasketballStephen CurryRiley Curry
Stephen Curry, Ayesha CurryAlli Pura

We just can't get enough of Stephen Curry and his adorable daughter Riley, who has been making headlines with her too-cute press conference appearances.

And there's a new Curry on the way! While MVP Stephen was off in Cleveland helping the Golden State Warriors clinch the NBA championship, Pottery Barn Kids was helping the family prepare their dream nursery.  

A source tells E! News, "They wanted a gender neutral nursery," as expectant mom Ayesha has yet to reveal the sex of baby No. 2. 

RELATED: 5 lessons Riley Curry has taught us

Alli Pura

The nursery was painted in summer-neutral tones, allowing for the couple to add pops of color later down the road.

Although the attention was on the nursery, Riley wasn't left out—she got a brand new Ripley Jewel doll from the Pottery Barn Kids x Jenni Kayne collection. Too sweet!

PHOTOS: Cutest celeb kids on Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Wink Sparks Debate: Who Was It For?

2
Exclusive

Nikki Bella Weighs in on Artem & Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Drama

3
Exclusive

The Future of Vanderpump Rules Revealed

4

Amanza Smith Slams Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

5
Exclusive

Rebel Wilson Discusses Her Health and Boyfriend in Candid Chat