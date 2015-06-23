Stephen Curry and Pregnant Wife Ayesha Awaiting Riley's Little Sibling: See Inside Baby No. 2's Nursery!

We just can't get enough of Stephen Curry and his adorable daughter Riley, who has been making headlines with her too-cute press conference appearances.

And there's a new Curry on the way! While MVP Stephen was off in Cleveland helping the Golden State Warriors clinch the NBA championship, Pottery Barn Kids was helping the family prepare their dream nursery.

A source tells E! News, "They wanted a gender neutral nursery," as expectant mom Ayesha has yet to reveal the sex of baby No. 2.