In Honor of Bob Saget, Here Are a Few of the Immeasurable Lessons Danny Tanner Taught Us

One of TV's greatest dads has left us too soon.

Bob Saget, perhaps best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida Jan. 9. He was only 65.

"Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

In the late '80s and early '90s, Saget secured a spot in our hearts as the prolific Tanner family patriarch, a man always prepared to share a heartwarming moment or valuable life lesson with his family. (And, of course, he always had a need-to-know cleaning tip at the ready.) Though Saget seemed to take his final bow as Danny in 1995, he returned to the show's Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020, offering a new generation his wisdom and love.