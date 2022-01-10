In Honor of Bob Saget, Here Are a Few of the Immeasurable Lessons Danny Tanner Taught Us

One of TV's greatest dads has left us too soon.
Bob Saget, perhaps best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida Jan. 9. He was only 65.
"Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"
In the late '80s and early '90s, Saget secured a spot in our hearts as the prolific Tanner family patriarch, a man always prepared to share a heartwarming moment or valuable life lesson with his family. (And, of course, he always had a need-to-know cleaning tip at the ready.) Though Saget seemed to take his final bow as Danny in 1995, he returned to the show's Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020, offering a new generation his wisdom and love.
Today, we celebrate and honor the life lessons Saget taught our younger selves as the incomparable Danny Tanner...
Never be ashamed of your dancing skills, no matter how bad they are.
Go to great lengths to make sure your appearance is impeccable.
Even the most perfect parent has a desire to expose his chest hairs...and dark side.
It's important to always embrace your dorky side.
Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words actually hurt a lot.
Be yourself, even when you don't seem to fit in.
Resting on your laurels never works—oh, and don't try and make up for it by sucking up to a teacher.
But if you do need to suck up, a shopping trip to Chico's should be your first move.
There's no sense dwelling on the past. On to the next one, says Danny.
Confidence is key.