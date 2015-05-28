10 Big Mysteries That We Want the New Serial Seasons to Solve

by Seija Rankin | Thu., May. 28, 2015 11:07 AM

Have you heard? Serial season two is happening. Like, really happening. 

The team behind the podcast has been alluding to preparations for some time, but it was never clear if and when it was going to actually go down. Now they've confirmed not only a second season, but a third. Praise Sarah Koenig

But since this is the elusive Serial we're talking about, they haven't actually disclosed anything about the coming seasons. We know that they won't be investigating Adnan Syed's case, but beyond that things are unknown. 

NEWS: All the deets on the new Serial season

So since we didn't want to leave everybody in agony waiting for news about the big crime, we decided to do Sarah Koenig's work for her and come up with our own ideas for the show. This world is full of great and perplexing mysteries, and we think the public deserves answers. Answers from Serial, specifically.

1. Deflategate. We need an exposé on Tom Brady, stat.

2. The fake baby in American Sniper. This country deserves answers.

3. MH370...where the f is that plane?

4. How did Two and a Half Men stay on the air so long?

5. What happened to Tony Soprano?

NEWS: The latest on the 19 Kids and Counting scandal

6. Is Beyoncé in the Illuminati?

7. Does anyone actually use Mail Kimp?

8. What does Gwyneth Paltrow really eat?

9. Lost. Just, everything about Lost.

10. Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

PHOTOS: The celebrity guilty gallery

