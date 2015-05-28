Serial
by Seija Rankin | Thu., May. 28, 2015 11:07 AM
Serial
Have you heard? Serial season two is happening. Like, really happening.
The team behind the podcast has been alluding to preparations for some time, but it was never clear if and when it was going to actually go down. Now they've confirmed not only a second season, but a third. Praise Sarah Koenig!
But since this is the elusive Serial we're talking about, they haven't actually disclosed anything about the coming seasons. We know that they won't be investigating Adnan Syed's case, but beyond that things are unknown.
So since we didn't want to leave everybody in agony waiting for news about the big crime, we decided to do Sarah Koenig's work for her and come up with our own ideas for the show. This world is full of great and perplexing mysteries, and we think the public deserves answers. Answers from Serial, specifically.
1. Deflategate. We need an exposé on Tom Brady, stat.
2. The fake baby in American Sniper. This country deserves answers.
3. MH370...where the f is that plane?
4. How did Two and a Half Men stay on the air so long?
5. What happened to Tony Soprano?
6. Is Beyoncé in the Illuminati?
7. Does anyone actually use Mail Kimp?
8. What does Gwyneth Paltrow really eat?
9. Lost. Just, everything about Lost.
10. Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?