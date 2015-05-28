Serial Podcast to Release 2 More Seasons Beginning This Fall—Get the Scoop!

by Lily Harrison | Thu., May. 28, 2015 9:09 AM

There's really exciting news coming from the world of Serial today.

The popular podcast announced via Twitter that they'll be returning for not one, but two more seasons in the coming months.

"This week's big news: We're working on 2 new seasons at once. Get our newsletter for the latest straight from Sarah," the tweet read.

The award-winning podcast's host Sarah Koenig explained more details about what fans can expect in the near future in a lengthy newsletter.

"We are hard at work reporting not one, but two distinct new stories," she began.

"This means we're planning on a third season of Serial. And we hope it means we can reduce the amount of time between the end of Season Two and the beginning of Season Three. As it stands, we intend to launch Season Two this fall and Season Three next spring."

So what will the stories entail? Well, sadly, we'll have to wait until then to get the scoop. But one thing's for certain, or so it seems, they won't be continuations of Adnan Sayed's (ongoing) case.

"We can't tell you details about the new stories yet. What we can say is that they're very different from Season One, but no less interesting to us," Koenig shared.

Just last week, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals remanded a part of Sayed's case back to the circuit court.

The appeals court order means Sayed's team may be able to present new evidence from Asia McClain, a possible alibi witness. In 2013, the circuit court denied Sayed's post-conviction petition claiming that he had ineffective assistance of counsel based mainly on the fact that his attorney didn't originally contact McClain.

