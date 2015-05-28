There's really exciting news coming from the world of Serial today.

The popular podcast announced via Twitter that they'll be returning for not one, but two more seasons in the coming months.

"This week's big news: We're working on 2 new seasons at once. Get our newsletter for the latest straight from Sarah," the tweet read.

The award-winning podcast's host Sarah Koenig explained more details about what fans can expect in the near future in a lengthy newsletter.

"We are hard at work reporting not one, but two distinct new stories," she began.

"This means we're planning on a third season of Serial. And we hope it means we can reduce the amount of time between the end of Season Two and the beginning of Season Three. As it stands, we intend to launch Season Two this fall and Season Three next spring."