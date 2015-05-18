UPDATE!

Rapper Chinx, Member of French Montana's Coke Boys, Killed in Drive-By Shooting

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Mon., May. 18, 2015 7:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chinx

Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET

The Coke Boys lost one of their own.

E! News confirms that rapper Chinx, real name Lionel Pickens, died following a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, on Sunday morning. He was 31.

The New York Police Department tells E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 84th Drive around 4 a.m. 

Upon arrival, they observed two victims in a Porsche with gunshot wounds. The victim identified as Pickens, who was driving, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 27-year-old unidentified male, was found with gunshot wounds to the back and was also transported to the same medical center. He is currently in critical condition.

"There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing," the NYPD tells us.

NEWS: B.B. King dead at 89

Chinx, a member of French Montana's record label, Instagrammed that he would be making a club appearance Saturday night in Brooklyn. He was known for songs such as "Feelings" and "Bodies."

French took to Instagram to react to the tragic news:

Who would of thought?? i'll ever get that call ??

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

A number of celebs from the hip-hop community and those who were friends with Chinx also went on social media to pay their respects.

Gone way too soon,,,,, rest in peace CHINX,,, another brother gone ,,, this is terrible :( ????

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Originally published on Sunday, May 17, 2015 at 10:17 a.m.

—Reporting by Ruth O'Neill

PHOTOS: Take a moment to remember the fallen stars of 2015

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Twitter , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.