Work it, Terry Crews!

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Old Spice commercial actor puts a bootylicious spin on Run-D.M.C.'s hit 1983 track "Sucker MC's" in the newest episode of the Spike celebrity competition series, which airs on Thursday.

In a sneak peek video released on Wednesday, he is seen showcasing some sweet dance moves as he performs in front of the audience, competitor and former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and host and rapper LL Cool J, with added "backup vocals" from co-host and model Chrissy Teigen.