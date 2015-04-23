Terry Crews' Performance of "Sucker MC's" on Lip Sync Battle Is Bootylicious—Watch!

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 23, 2015 12:51 PM

Work it, Terry Crews!

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Old Spice commercial actor puts a bootylicious spin on Run-D.M.C.'s hit 1983 track "Sucker MC's" in the newest episode of the Spike celebrity competition series, which airs on Thursday.

In a sneak peek video released on Wednesday, he is seen showcasing some sweet dance moves as he performs in front of the audience, competitor and former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and host and rapper LL Cool J, with added "backup vocals" from co-host and model Chrissy Teigen.

WATCH: Terry Crews and Jimmy Fallon "nip sync" to "Ebony and Ivory" on The Tonight Show!

Terry Crews, Lip Sync Battle

YouTube

"And then we talkin autograph, and here's the laugh / Champagne, caviar and bubble bath," he says, rubbing his butt.

Watch the video above and check out Tyson's reaction! You can also check out a sneak peek clip of his own Lip Sync Battle performance—he takes on a classic Salt-N-Pepa track.

PHOTOS: Celebrities on Lip Sync Battle

TAGS/ Terry Crews , Lip Sync Battle , TV , Mike Tyson , Music , Top Stories

