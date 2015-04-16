Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg is speaking out about race in an incredibly eloquent YouTube video.

In a clip titled "Don't Cash Crop On My Cornrows," the 16-year-old actress explains the politics of black hair, particularly the utility of cornrows in maintaining happy and healthy African-American hair. She goes on to talk about how white artists in music began adopting styles associated with black culture.

"As the early 2000s turned into the 2010s, white people began to wear clothing and accessories associated with hip-hop. More and more celebrities could be seen wearing cornrows and braids and even grills," Stenberg says as images of stars like Christina Aguilera and Madonna flash across the screen.