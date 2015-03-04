Shawnee and Monica are still friends, you guys!

Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan reunited in London 15 years after Love & Basketball graced the big screen, and they seriously haven't aged a day. If anything they've both gotten even more gorgeous! Dwyane Wade's wife documented their reunion with some fun selfies on Instagram. (Even when they make goofy faces they look phenomenal).

"Reunited and it feels so goooood... In London with Bae @sanaalathan," Union captioned the first pic.

She posted another selfie of them showing off their flawless smiles, writing, "#ChocolateLovers."

Lathan also posted the pics on her own Instagram page, writing, "#LondonTown! #loveher." Could they be any cuter?! Seriously, these are our #friendshipgoals.

The BFFs, 43, both starred in the 2000 hit Love and Basketball, in which they played Shawnee (Union) and Monica Wright (Lathan). The drama followed Monica and neighbor Quincy (Omar Epps) from childhood to their college basketball years as their relationship slowly transitioned from friends to lovers.