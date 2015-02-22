Independent Spirit Awards: 5 Things You Didn't See on TV, Plus a Full List of Winners

Life's a beach for Hollywood—at least it was yesterday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The 30th annual indie gala took place under its usual oceanfront white tent in Santa Monica.
Birdman took home multiple awards, Kristen Bell and Fred Armisen co-hosted and Heineken and Fiji provided some of the drinks.
But there was plenty to see and hear when the cameras weren't rolling.
Here, I give you five things you didn't see on TV during the Independent Spirit Awards...
1. Bathroom Break: Celebs wanting more privacy than the public porta potties had to offer could use a VIP backstage porta potty. Emma Stone and Bell are just two of the celebs to take advantage of the not so luxurious, but solo accommodations.
2. Simmer Down: Kristen Wiig and Zach Galifianakis presented together, but when the lights went down, the funny man mock scolded the Bridesmaids star. Why? Because she accidently started announcing the nominees when she forgot there were pre-taped voiceovers to take care of that.
3. Parting Gift: We really want to know what was on the CD that Eric Roberts handed to Cate Blanchett and asked her to watch as she was leaving the show. Speaking of gifts, Jessica Chastain was given a little stuffed animal pig from a fan in honor of her veganism. Cute!
4. Helping Hand: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers' love train rolled on—and it was hot. Literally. The Newsroom star dabbed sweat off the football hunkster's forehead with a napkin just before the show began. Hey, they were sitting at a front table so he had to look good for the cameras. The couple later cooled off with some Breyers Gelato Indulgences Strawberry Truffle in the dessert company's backstage hospitality suite.
5. Girl, Interrupted: If you want to take a selfie with a celeb at least ask when they're not mid-conversation. When a woman plopped in a chair next to Scarlett Johansson and asked for a pic, the Avengers star declined, suggesting she should have asked when she wasn't in the middle of talking to Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller.
Check out a full list of winners of the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards:
Best Feature
• Birdman - winner
• Boyhood
• Love Is Strange
• Selma
• Whiplash
Best Director
• Richard Linklater, Boyhood - winner
• Damien Chazelle, Whiplash
• Ava DuVernay, Selma
• Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman
• David Zellner, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
Best Screenplay
• Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler - winner
• Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Big Eyes
• J.C. Chandor, A Most Violent Year
• Jim Jarmusch, Only Lovers Left Alive
• Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Love is Strange
Best First Feature
• Nightcrawler - winner
• A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
• Dear White People
• Obvious Child
• She's Lost Control
Best First Screenplay
• Justin Simien, Dear White People - winner
• Desiree Akhavan, Appropriate Behavior
• Sara Colangelo, Little Accidents
• Justin Lader, The One I Love
• Anja Marquardt, She's Lost Control
John Cassavetes Award
• Land Ho! - winner
• Blue Ruin
• It Felt Like Love
• Man From Reno
• Test
Best Female Lead
• Julianne Moore, Still Alice - winner
• Marion Cotillard, The Immigrant
• Rinko Kikuchi, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
• Jenny Slate, Obvious Child
• Tilda Swinton, Only Lovers Left Alive
Best Male Lead
• Michael Keaton, Birdman - winner
• André Benjamin, Jimi: All Is By My Side
• Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
• John Lithgow, Love is Strange
• David Oyelowo, Selma
Best Supporting Female
• Patricia Arquette, Boyhood - winner
• Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
• Carmen Ejogo, Selma
• Andrea Suarez Paz, Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
• Emma Stone, Birdman
Best Supporting Male
• J.K. Simmons, Whiplash - winner
• Riz Ahmed, Nightcrawler
• Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
• Alfred Molina, Love is Strange
• Edward Norton, Birdman
Best Cinematography
• Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman - winner
• Darius Khondji, The Immigrant
• Sean Porter, It Felt Like Love
• Lyle Vincent, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
• Bradford Young, Selma
Best Editing
• Tom Cross, Whiplash - winner
• Sandra Adair, Boyhood
• John Gilroy, Nightcrawler
• Ron Patane, A Most Violent Year
• Adam Wingard, The Guest
Best Documentary
• CITIZENFOUR - winner
• 20,000 Days on Earth
• Stray Dog
• The Salt of the Earth
• Virunga
Robert Altman Award:
• Inherent Vice