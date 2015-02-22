Independent Spirit Awards: 5 Things You Didn't See on TV, Plus a Full List of Winners

Life's a beach for Hollywood—at least it was yesterday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The 30th annual indie gala took place under its usual oceanfront white tent in Santa Monica.

Birdman took home multiple awards, Kristen Bell and Fred Armisen co-hosted and Heineken and Fiji provided some of the drinks.

But there was plenty to see and hear when the cameras weren't rolling.

Here, I give you five things you didn't see on TV during the Independent Spirit Awards...