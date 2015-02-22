Emma Stone Won't Lose Any Sleep Over the Oscars

Emma Stone may be up for an Oscar tomorrow, but she insists she'll be able to sleep tonight.

"I'm just going to try to sleep as much as possible," the Birdman actress told me earlier today at the 2015 Film Independent Awards in Santa Monica.

She won't be getting up throughout the night thinking about the big night?

"I can always find a way to sleep," Stone said. "Absolutely!"

"And then I'll probably take a shower so I'm not disgusting," she said. "And then I'll just get ready. We're going to have a long getting ready time."