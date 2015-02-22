Emma Stone Won't Lose Any Sleep Over the Oscars

Emma Stone may be up for an Oscar tomorrow, but she insists she'll be able to sleep tonight.
"I'm just going to try to sleep as much as possible," the Birdman actress told me earlier today at the 2015 Film Independent Awards in Santa Monica.
She won't be getting up throughout the night thinking about the big night?
"I can always find a way to sleep," Stone said. "Absolutely!"
"And then I'll probably take a shower so I'm not disgusting," she said. "And then I'll just get ready. We're going to have a long getting ready time."
Here's hoping she doesn't oversleep!
Birdman picked up three Spirit Awards today, including Best Feature, Best Cinematography and Best Actor for Michael Keaton for his work as a has-been movie star trying to make comeback with a stage play.
"I'm in a state of wonder, honestly," Birdman director Alejandro G. Iñárritu told me. "I'm very happy how the film has touched people. The whole experience is like we were shot out of a canon."
While Stone and Keaton have yet to see the Sesame Street parody of their movie, Iñárritu has.
"It's fantastic," he gushed. "It means we made it. That's the Oscar. It's the best."