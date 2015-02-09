It's all very iffy, but for many who have followed this case, it's a relief to get one small step towards closure. And no one should be more interested than Sarah Koenig herself. While she never officially ruled on whether she believes Adnan is innocent or guilty, she did make it clear that she thought a lot of things went wrong with the original trial. Naturally, she took to the Serial website to comment.

"In Episode 10 of the podcast, I reported that this appeal was alive by a thread," wrote Koenig. "Now, I'd say it's more of a…well-made string, maybe. Like the nylon kind. Because it means that the Court of Special Appeals judges think the issues Adnan raised in his brief are worth considering. That's a pretty big hurdle for any appellant to clear."

Since Koenig & Co. are nowhere near choosing a case to follow for the second season of the podcast, you can bet that Serial fans will be keeping a very close watch on what happens next for Adnan.