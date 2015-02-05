Azealia Banks: Why Can Gay Men Say "Bitch" but I Can't Say "F----t"?

This may ring a bell for some who remember Banks' feud with Perez Hilton last year.

Azealia used the anti-gay slur when sparring in a heated Twitter war with the media reporter in November, and tried to justify her use of the word during an interview with The Guardian shortly after the event happened. Banks clarified what she's implying when she says "faggot," as well as her thoughts surrounding misogyny in the gay community:

I don't regret doing it, but I'll never do it again, because I don't care enough about the person to have the battle again and defend my use of the word ‘faggot'... A lot of gay men are way more misogynistic than straight men. The shit they say about women behind their backs, it's like: ‘Wow, oh my God!'