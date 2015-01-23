Elizabeth Chambers Flaunts Fabulous Post-Baby Body Just 7 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Harper!

It's been less than two months since Elizabeth Chambers gave birth to her first child with hubby Armie Hammer, and the new mama is already flaunting her post-baby body out on the town.
Chambers and Hammer were both dressed to the nines at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Show at Los Angeles' elite Sunset Tower Hotel last night, but all eyes were on the Lone Ranger's leading lady.
Dressed in a stunning, fitted Armani black sequin cocktail dress that perfectly highlighted her figure, Chambers was easily one of the best dressed stars of the night.
It's been a whirlwind few months for the proud new parents, given that they welcomed their first baby, Harper, back on Dec. 1.
The two have been sharing several too-cute-for-words pics on their social media accounts, including one recent snapshot of Hammer holding his newborn while reading a script in the family kitchen.
"Baby bouncing and script reading. Multitasking at its finest! Couldn't love these two more."
And the adorableness didn't stop there. Baby Harper took her first flight over New Year's Eve just in time to visit her grandparents for the holiday.
"To grandmother's (and grandfather's) house we went," Chambers captioned the sweet pic of the three of them in the cockpit. "LA-bound just in time for NYE. Be safe, everyone! #Harperthinkscockpitsareboring."