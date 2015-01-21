Listening to the Serial podcast has been known to cause a whirlwind of emotions. For many, feelings swung from sympathy for Adnan Syed to frustration with his lawyer, the late Cristina Gutierrez, to complete dismay at the fact that Syed can't seem to remember one freaking thing. And then there's the whole wondering-if-Sarah-Koenig-really-has-a-crush-on-Adnan thing.

Most upsetting of all is that a young woman, Hae Min Lee, had her future stolen away from her when she was cruelly murdered, her body dumped in a park. For her family, that kind of pain surely never goes away.



But since Serial is a real-time show about a real-time case, things are bound to get messy—and messy they became. In the five weeks since the podcast wrapped, there have been several court filings and witness interviews that have thrown a wrench in, well, the sense that the story was over. It goes without saying that it's up to the court—and not the listeners—to decide what all the developments mean, but it's only natural to want to speculate. Below is an update on the story's twists and turns, but be warned that reading may only serve to frustrate you more. (All together now: Get it together, Maryland!)