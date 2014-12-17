Jamie Dornan Reveals Kinky Research for Fifty Shades of Grey (Did He Say Sex Dungeon?!)

Jamie Dornan went to some pretty kinky lengths to prep for his role as Christian Grey in the upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey flick!

In the February issue of Elle U.K., the hunky Irish actor reveals he visited a—wait for it—sex dungeon to get into the character of an S&M sex maniac!

"I went there, they offered me a beer, and they did...whatever they were into," the 32-year-old tells the mag. "I saw a dominant with one of his two submissives. I was like, 'Come on guys, I know I'm not paying for this, but I am expecting a show.' It was an interesting evening. Then going back to my wife and newborn baby afterwards...I had a long shower before touching either of them."