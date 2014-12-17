Jamie Dornan Reveals Kinky Research for Fifty Shades of Grey (Did He Say Sex Dungeon?!)

Jamie Dornan went to some pretty kinky lengths to prep for his role as Christian Grey in the upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey flick!
In the February issue of Elle U.K., the hunky Irish actor reveals he visited a—wait for it—sex dungeon to get into the character of an S&M sex maniac!
"I went there, they offered me a beer, and they did...whatever they were into," the 32-year-old tells the mag. "I saw a dominant with one of his two submissives. I was like, 'Come on guys, I know I'm not paying for this, but I am expecting a show.' It was an interesting evening. Then going back to my wife and newborn baby afterwards...I had a long shower before touching either of them."
LOL!
In addition to his S&M prep, Dornan previously opened up about what it was like filming steamy scenes in bed with his on-screen Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). "Anyone who thinks actors get turned on doing sex scenes in films is mistaken," he said. "There are dozens of hairy men standing around, moving cables and lighting equipment. That's not sexy unless you're into being watched, which I'm not."
And no, you won't be seeing Dornan's manhood in the film. Dornan also revealed there "were contracts in place that viewers wouldn't be seeing, my, um...todger."
"You want to appeal to as wide an audience as possible without grossing them out," Dornan dished. "You don't want to make something gratuitous, ugly and graphic."