Hoop, There It Is

Hoops madness has come early to Los Angeles this year. And this time, it’s with a twist—or more accurately, a flourish of filigree.

Paris Hilton, Rihanna, Hayden Panettiere, La Lopez—all the fashion-forward representatives of young Hollywood—have been snatching up giant pairs of ultrafemme earrings. But these aren’t your basic hoops. Think elaborate, almost Victorian, detailing that fills up the whole glorious thing.

These are not for the timid and definitely not for the overaccessorizer. Let these divalike mega-earrings shine, but leave the rest of the jewelry at home.