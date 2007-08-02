Hoop, There It Is

  • By
    &

by Helene Goldsen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2007 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hoops madness has come early to Los Angeles this year. And this time, it’s with a twist—or more accurately, a flourish of filigree.

Paris Hilton, Rihanna, Hayden Panettiere, La Lopez—all the fashion-forward representatives of young Hollywood—have been snatching up giant pairs of ultrafemme earrings. But these aren’t your basic hoops. Think elaborate, almost Victorian, detailing that fills up the whole glorious thing.

These are not for the timid and definitely not for the overaccessorizer. Let these divalike mega-earrings shine, but leave the rest of the jewelry at home. 

  • Share
  • Tweet

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.