Selena Gomez Gets Emotional During AMA Rehearsals—Watch Now!

On the night of the 2014 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez laid her heart out on the stage.

When the brunette beauty gave her debut performance of her latest song "The Heart Wants What It Wants," which we all know was inspired by her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, it brought everyone to tears, including her bestie Taylor Swift.

And now fans can get a sneak peek at everything leading up to that emotional moment at the AMAs.

Gomez released her AMA Diary, a 5-minute video that goes behind-the-scenes of her AMA performance and shows glimpses of her rehearsals where she tapped into her emotions for the big night and even began breaking down right there and then.