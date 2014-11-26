Johnny Depp Explains Why He Feels Like a ''Fugitive,'' Says He ''Doesn't Give a F--k'' About Movie Flops

Like any actor with a lengthy career, Johhny Depp has experienced his ups and downs in Hollywood, but after years of scrutiny from the public eye, the A-lister has learned not to let the critics faze him.

"What is really satisfying is, like Marlon [Brando], getting to that place where he just didn't give a f--k," Depp says in his latest interview with Details magazine, explaining his evolution as an actor while smoldering on the cover. "First, I reached a point where I cared so much and was so diligent in terms of approaching the work. Then you get to where you care so f--king much that it gets goddamn beleaguering, you know? But then a great thing happens. Suddenly you care enough to not give a f--k, because not giving a f--k, that's the total liberation. Being game to try anything."