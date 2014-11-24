All of Selena Gomez's 2014 AMAs Looks—Vote For Your Favorite!

Not one, not two, but three!

Safe to say, Selena Gomez turned the 2014 American Music Awards into her own personal fashion show. And oh, were we impressed. The 22-year-old singer rarely disappoints in the style department, but last night she reached a whole new level of sartorial stardom. Let's discuss.

Heads collectively turned around the globe as the singer graced the red carpet in a dramatic, black Armani Privé gown. The front of the dress shrieked classic sophistication, styled with fiery orange earrings and striking gold cuffs for added glam. But really, it was the plunging open back that stole the show.