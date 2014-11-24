All of Selena Gomez's 2014 AMAs Looks—Vote For Your Favorite!

Not one, not two, but three!
Safe to say, Selena Gomez turned the 2014 American Music Awards into her own personal fashion show. And oh, were we impressed. The 22-year-old singer rarely disappoints in the style department, but last night she reached a whole new level of sartorial stardom. Let's discuss.
Heads collectively turned around the globe as the singer graced the red carpet in a dramatic, black Armani Privé gown. The front of the dress shrieked classic sophistication, styled with fiery orange earrings and striking gold cuffs for added glam. But really, it was the plunging open back that stole the show.
During her emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," the brunette bombshell enchanted audiences with more than just her sweet voice. The delicate blush Giorgio Armani design created a breathtaking moment, making for an overall angelic effect.
As her last look of the evening, Selena took a dive—and it so paid off. The songstress slipped into a plunging black gown while hanging out with pals Taylor Swift and Lorde, topping off her style streak on a sultry-turned-sophisticated note.
Clearly, Selena's fashion anthem of the night was all about elegance.
Now for the moment of truth—which look is your favorite? Vote in the poll below!