Waka Flocka's Pine Bros. Cough Drop Commercial Is Everything—Watch the Video!

Who needs Luden's lozenges when you can enjoy Pine Brothers cough drops with a side of Waka Flocka Flame?

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star debuted his commercial for the medicated drops during Sunday's AMAs, and it is everything you could ever ask for from a rapper. Filled with marijuana innuendos, the commercial features the rapper sitting next to a billowing tower of smoke as he rattles off the benefits of the brand.

"What does a Waka Flocka Flame do for minor sore throat relief?" the rapper asks as soothing piano music plays in the background. "This here. Pine Brothers Softish Throat Drops. Can't live without my Pine Brothers straight up."

The rapper continues to talk about how soothing the cough drops are, with their "plant glycerin, imported gum acacia and natural flavors."

The controversial ad continues its drug references throughout the rest of the video while Waka Flocka plugs the cough drops one last time.