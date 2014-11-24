Last Chance to Vote!

Mary J. Blige Gets Glam for the 2014 American Music Awards!

The AMAs nominee & performer takes us behind the scenes before she takes the stage!

Mary J. Blige, American Music Awards 2014Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige isn't just a nominee at the 2014 American Music Awards--she's a performer, too!

The Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist nominee debuted her new song "Therapy" from her highly anticipated album The London Sessions at tonight's star-studded award show in Los Angeles, and we were lucky enough to go behind the scenes with the star to find out how she prepped for her big night.

From the glam squad to the shoes--Jimmy Choo, obvs!--here's your exclusive look behind the scenes of the AMAs with the one and only Mary J!

An incredible look for an incredible talent--congrats to Mary J. Blige on her nomination and a killer performance! 

 

PHOTOS: See more stars arrive on the AMAs red carpet!

