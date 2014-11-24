Mary J. Blige Gets Glam for the 2014 American Music Awards!

Mary J. Blige isn't just a nominee at the 2014 American Music Awards--she's a performer, too!
The Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist nominee debuted her new song "Therapy" from her highly anticipated album The London Sessions at tonight's star-studded award show in Los Angeles, and we were lucky enough to go behind the scenes with the star to find out how she prepped for her big night.
From the glam squad to the shoes--Jimmy Choo, obvs!--here's your exclusive look behind the scenes of the AMAs with the one and only Mary J!
Behind the scenes with @maryjblige at the #AMAs: getting glammed up for the #ERedCarpet! pic.twitter.com/F2pcpQwBxz? E! Online (@eonline) November 24, 2014
Ready for the #ERedCarpet: @maryjblige rocks Jimmy Choo heels & a fab Mark Zunino dress at the #AMAs! #onlyontwitter pic.twitter.com/Ievy84vwbu? E! Online (@eonline) November 24, 2014
Behind the scenes at the #AMAs: @maryjblige sends us a selfie on her way to the #ERedCarpet--FLAWLESS! #onlyontwitter pic.twitter.com/ysxduaQL4I? E! Online (@eonline) November 24, 2014
An incredible look for an incredible talent--congrats to Mary J. Blige on her nomination and a killer performance!