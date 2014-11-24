Nick Jonas Reveals What His Dad Thought of the Sexy Crotch-Grabbing Flaunt Shoot

We're all still thinking about Nick Jonas' Flaunt magazine photo shoot (because WOW), but what did the family think?

That's the question that E! News' Giuliana Rancic asked the young stud tonight on the red carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards in downtown Los Angeles, and what he told us might surprise you.

"I sent the pictures to my parents actually right after I did the shoot for Flaunt magazine, which is actually a tribute to Mark Wahlberg. He's iconic shoot in the '90s," Jonas, who looked handsome as ever in an Armani suit, began to tell us. "My dad responded and was like, 'You know you get that from me, right?' So he was actually really proud."

LOL! Perfect response from a proud papa.