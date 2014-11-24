Kylie Jenner Wears Gold Grill to the AMAs! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which Performance She's Excited For

Watch : See Kylie Jenner's Gold Grill at 2014 AMAs

Kylie Jenner makes yet another bold statement on the red carpet!

The E! reality star is known for her pouty lips and colorful hair, but she took a page out of older sister Khloé Kardashian's book and arrived at the American Music Awards wearing…a grill!

"Khloé-inspired," the 17-year-old said of her metal, mouth jewelry. "I love them. I just pop them out when I get home."

In addition to her unexpected bling, Kylie, who walked the red carpet with Khloé and Kendall Jenner, also flashed some major cleavage and lots of leg in a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier, burgundy dress with a slit-to-there! Va-va-voom!