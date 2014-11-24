One Direction Guys Get ''Sensual'' on the AMAs Red Carpet! Watch the Singers Get Handsy

The guys of One Direction are heating up the 2014 American Music Awards!

While chatting with E! News on the red carpet Sunday, the hunky Brit boy-banders couldn't help gushing about their love for one another.

"It's exciting to be here again, and exciting to see you again," Niall Horan told Giuliana Rancic. "Super, super excited," Louis Tomlinson added. "It's great to be here."

The 1D boys will be performing again this year during tonight's AMAs show. When asked which celebs make them nervous on stage, Harry Styles dished, "Everyone. It's an intense room."