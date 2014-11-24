Meghan Trainor Says Kim K ''Has an Amazing Butt!'' Watch Now

Meghan Trainor is single and ready to mingle!
At Sunday's 2014 American Music Awards in L.A., the 20-year-old "All About That Bass" singer opened up to E! News about looking for a hot guy to romance her.
"Come on guys! Look how good I'm looking today," the blond beauty told Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins on the red carpet. "What's going on?"
As for what she looks for in a boyfriend, the pop star says she loves to "cuddle [and] make music." "You can make music or not, that's fine, whatever," Trainor dished, adding, "But also be real cool and make me laugh. That's it. That's all you gotta do."
And Trainor says she would definitely sing to her man. "I'll like right them songs too—nice ones," she gushed. "It would be like really cool and cute and adorable."
Trainor, who is known for singing about her signature curves, also gave us her thoughts of Kim Kardashian's bootylicious nude Paper magazine cover (hint: she's a big fan of the sexy E! star)! "Oh my god, she has an amazing butt!" Trainor gushed. "It's awesome. If I had a booty like that, I don't know if I would post it, but she looked bomb. There ain't nothing wrong with that. It's a nice butt."
Meanwhile, Trainor looked absolutely gorgeous on the AMAs red carpet in a black Ted Baker dress that featured lace sleeves. "I wanted to go classy and comfortable," she said of her look. "I always want to be comfortable. I love this dress."
So what did Trainor have inside her edgy, red lips-shaped clutch? "My brother's inhaler!" she revealed. LOL!