Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins Hosting Live From the Red Carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards

Red carpet season is back and it's better than ever!

For this Sunday's American Music Awards, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet hosts Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins will be broadcasting live from the Nokia Theatre to celebrate one of the biggest nights in music.

They will be interviewing major music stars including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and the live event will feature interactive components along with red carpet commentary by E!'s Ali Fedotowsky, who will also be tracking social buzz around the show.