Iggy Azalea Slams Rumors About AMAs Performance With J. Lo: "We Aren't Performing in Turtleneck Sweat

Iggy Azalea is ready for the AMAs, but are the AMAs ready for Iggy?
According to reports, ABC was ready to bust out the censor for the "Black Widow" singer's upcoming performance with Jennifer Lopez at Sunday's awards show because it was rumored they might get a little too bootylicious during their song "Booty."
But Iggy took to her Twitter page to slam the rumors in a series of posts. The rapper tweeted, "Im not sure if the 'executives' are 'worried' about me and jlos performance. lol. i haven't even been to a rehearsal for it yet so…. 0.0."
She continued to write about her mysterious performance with J. Lo, reassuring fans that while their performance might not be extremely risqué, it will still have plenty for viewers to ogle.
"With that being said, we aren't performing in turtleneck sweaters either…. hahahahaha ;-)," the star tweeted.
E! News has learned exclusively that the network doesn't have much to say about the alleged broadcast issue.
"Sorry we do not comment on rumors," a rep said.
The upcoming performance wasn't the only issue Iggy had to deal with today, as she also turned to Twitter to wage a small battle with Eminem regarding lyrics from his upcoming single, "Vegas."
In the one-minute clip that leaked Tuesday, Slim Shady raps that he wants to rape Iggy. "Put that s--t away Iggy/ You don't wanna blow that rape whistle on me/ Scream!/ I love it/ 'Fore I get lost with the getting' off."
Fresh off of an Internet feud with Snoop Dogg, Iggy went after the Detroit rapper. She tweeted, "Im bored of the old men threatening young women as entertainment trend and much more interested in the young women getting $ trend. Zzzz"
She didn't stop there.
She recently discussed how her brother is Eminem's "biggest fan," so his leaked lyrics come as quite the shock to her.
"Its especially akward because my 14 year old brother is the biggest eminem fan and now the artist he admired says he wants to rape me. nice!," she tweeted. But the "Fancy" rapper must have not taken his words too seriously, as she then brushed them off by saying she was off to rehearse for the AMAs.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. as Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins interview music's biggest names—only on E!