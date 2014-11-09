Eric Trump, Donald Trump's Son, Marries Lara Yunaska—Check Out Details and Photos from the Wedding!

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 9, 2014 8:49 AM

Eric Trump, Lara Yunaska

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eric Trump, son of real estate mogul Donald Trump and one of his co-stars on NBC's The Apprentice, is a married man!

The 30-year-old groom, the founder of the Eric Trump Foundation, who serves as executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization, married Inside Edition producer Lara Yunaska, 32, in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

The bride wore a strapless, ruffled Vera Wang gown as she and her groom exchanged vows at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, according to People. Eric's dad and stepmother Melania Trump wed there in 2005.

New York City real estate broker Clayton Thomas Orrigo posted on his Instagram page a photo showing Eric and Yunaska walking down an aisle covered by a white runner amid a gorgeous backdrop of palm treats. Other guests included family and friends such as former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin.

Congrats Mr. & Mrs. Eric Trump! #laragetstrumped

A photo posted by Clayton Thomas Orrigo (@claytonorrigo) on

What do you think??? On way to the wedding! #ericandlaratrumpwedding

A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on

PHOTOS: Celebrity wedding dresses—includes Ivanka Trump

Eric's 3-year-old niece Arabella, daughter of his 33-year-old sister Ivanka Trump, served as a flower girl. Ivanka, who like her brother, serves as a boardroom advisor on The Apprentice, posted a photo of her little girl in her wedding attire on her Instagram page.

Our Flower Girl's ride to the wedding... #Eric&Lara

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

"I couldn't be happier for my little brother @EricTrump & his beautiful wife-to-be @LaraYunaska," she said on Friday. "I love you both very much! #WeddingWeekend #Love."

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Eric's 36-year-old brother Donald Trump Jr., who also appears on The Apprentice, was the best man and gave an "amazing" speech, according to guest Dan Scavino Jr., who works with the groom and the elder Donald, 68.

The real estate mogul himself and Melania, 44, were also in attendance. Melania shared on her Twitter page a photo of herself and her hubby at the wedding.

"From last night," she said on Sunday. "#congratulations Eric & Lara."

The reception was held at the Mar-A-Lago estate, owned by Eric's dad.

The wedding took place weeks after the bride broke both of her wrists in a horse riding accident.

"There are inherent risks that we all take in life," she said on her Instagram last month. When you truly love something, it's worth it. I wouldn't take back one day of riding -- stuff happens. I will ride again and it will be better than ever. Most importantly, I still get to marry the love of my life on Nov 8th!"

Wedding countdown: 2 weeks and 2 casts to go! ???? #HopeImAFastHealer

A photo posted by Lara Lea Yunaska (@larayunaska) on

Eric is of one of the elder Donald's five children and his mother is the real estate mogul's ex-wife, Ivana Trump. The two are also parents to Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump

Bobby Bank/WireImage

The elder Donald and his second ex-wife, Marla Maples, are parents to 21-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump (pictured below), while he and current his wife share an 8-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Let the wedding festivities begin! So happy for you @erictrump @larayunaska ????

A photo posted by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Eric and his bride got engaged on July 4, 2013. He proposed with a massive emerald cut diamond platinum ring with side stoles from one of sister Ivanka's jewelry collections.

My favorite picture from our July 4th engagement @erictrump #love #engaged #idontbelieveitstill #somebodypinchme

A photo posted by Lara Lea Yunaska (@larayunaska) on

The two live in New York with their dog, Charlie, who also played an important part in their wedding.

My groom and ringbearer ?? #sunset #PerfectWeddingWeather

A photo posted by Lara Lea Yunaska (@larayunaska) on

PHOTOS: Super expensive celebrity weddings

