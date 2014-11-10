Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to Present at American Music Awards and So Will...

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are headed the American Music Awards.

I can exclusively reveal the E! reality star sisters have signed as presenters at the 2014 AMAs airing live on ABC on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who else will be presenting? Orange Is the New Black stars Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling, Jamie Foxx, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Munn, Jessie J, Emmy Rossum, Julianne Hough and Aloe Blacc.

Performers will include Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, 5 Seconds of Summer, Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Fergie, One Direction, Sam Smith and Charli XCX.

Azalea tops this year's list of nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."