Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to Present at American Music Awards and So Will...

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are headed the American Music Awards.
I can exclusively reveal the E! reality star sisters have signed as presenters at the 2014 AMAs airing live on ABC on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
Who else will be presenting? Orange Is the New Black stars Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling, Jamie Foxx, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Munn, Jessie J, Emmy Rossum, Julianne Hough and Aloe Blacc.
Performers will include Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, 5 Seconds of Summer, Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Fergie, One Direction, Sam Smith and Charli XCX.
Azalea tops this year's list of nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."
John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams each received five nominations, while Lorde is up for four.
Beyoncé is nominated three times, as are Eminem, Imagine Dragons, and One Direction. Bastille, OneRepublic, Drake, Luke Bryan and Sam Smith each received two nominations.
In addition to Azalea, Artist of the Year nominees include Beyoncé, Lorde, Bryan, Legend, Perry, Williams, One Direction, Eminem and Imagine Dragons.
Azalea battles it out with Lorde and Perry in the Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock category.
The Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock nominees include Legend, Smith and Williams.
In the New Artist of the Year category, Azalea is up against 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Smith and Meghan Trainor.
The awards will be handed out at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. as Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins interview music's biggest names only on E!