2014 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Arrivals: See Ariana Grande & More Stars!

Europe's biggest music party is about to commence and we're already spotting major stars on the red carpet!

Held at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, the 2014 MTV EMAs will feature some of the biggest acts in music—including performances by U2, Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys, who was announced as a special performer soon after Calvin Harris dropped out due to illness. This marks the first time MTV has brought the EMAs to Glasgow and the show's 20th anniversary.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is hosting the ceremony, which means the festivities are sure to be outrageous. We expect the "Anaconda" singer to serve up some serious red carpet realness (as well as some out-there ensembles on stage throughout the night). Nicki will also be performing—which may mean a roaring rendition of "Bang Bang," her hit single with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, is imminent.