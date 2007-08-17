Rihanna's Pretty in Pink

“It’s all about who has the flyest [hotel] suite or who has the best after-party,” Rihanna told me shortly after the shoot.

Rihanna’s pink dress is vintage Moschino. “It was rock 'n''roll,” Rihanna says. “There were safety pins everywhere. It was kind of torn up, but it was very cute.”

Now, the 19-year-old songbird has to find something to wear when she performs at the VMAs—she received five nominations for her hit song "Umbrella." No doubt she’ll be slipping on one of her signature formfitting slinky ensembles.

"Sometimes I get really shy," she says of hitting the stage in barely there frocks. "But if I’m performing, I just put myself into character and just do it. It’s fun. It’s like acting."

And it’s acting she’d like to do next: "We’re actually working on some stuff right now. I love Hilary Swank. I think she’s amazing. And Meryl Streep—she’s one of my favorites."