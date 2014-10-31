Jennifer Lopez got emotional while talking about a conversation she had with her and fellow pop star Marc Anthony's son Max after the couple's split, in a recent interview on The Meredith Vieira Show.

On an episode of the NBC series that airs on Monday, Nov. 3, the 45-year-old singer, actress and American Idol judge talks about the breakup of the pair's seven-year marriage. She also details it in her new memoir, True Love. The book is set for release on Nov. 4.

Host Meredith Vieira read some lines from the memoir, saying how Max and his twin sister Emme were on a plane with Lopez while she was on a music tour, months after she and Anthony broke up, and the boy asked the singer, "Will you always be my mommy?" He also asked, "When are we going to see daddy again? Will we always be together?'"

"I said, 'I can't answer every question you ever have, but I can tell you that Mommy and Emme and Max will always be together," Lopez said, tearing up as her voice wavered, which spurred Vieira to get emotional as well.