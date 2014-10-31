Jennifer Lopez got emotional while talking about a conversation she had with her and fellow pop star Marc Anthony's son Max after the couple's split, in a recent interview on The Meredith Vieira Show.
On an episode of the NBC series that airs on Monday, Nov. 3, the 45-year-old singer, actress and American Idol judge talks about the breakup of the pair's seven-year marriage. She also details it in her new memoir, True Love. The book is set for release on Nov. 4.
Host Meredith Vieira read some lines from the memoir, saying how Max and his twin sister Emme were on a plane with Lopez while she was on a music tour, months after she and Anthony broke up, and the boy asked the singer, "Will you always be my mommy?" He also asked, "When are we going to see daddy again? Will we always be together?'"
"I said, 'I can't answer every question you ever have, but I can tell you that Mommy and Emme and Max will always be together," Lopez said, tearing up as her voice wavered, which spurred Vieira to get emotional as well.
Anthony, 47, was Lopez's third husband. Max and Emme are now 6 years old. Anthony has three children from previous relationships. In July 2011, when the twins were 3, Lopez and Anthony announced they were calling it quits, calling the decision "difficult" and "amicable." He told ABC News a month later that the breakup did not come as a shock.
"This is just two people who came together and just realized—and so I'm saying that it wasn't sustainable the way it was," he said. "And that's that."
Anthony filed for divorce formally in April 2012. It was finalized two years later, this past June.
Lopez recalled to Vieira how she reacted when she realized their marriage was over.
Lopez also told Vieira how the breakup conversation went, adding that she "kinda wished" her now-ex would have reacted differently than he had. She said she and Anthony still love each other.
"You just come to a realization, this is not the best thing for all of us," Lopez told Vieira. "When you have kids, you have to think about those things. It's not just about you anymore. It's about them."